NWA Announces Return of TV Title, PPV For January
December 14, 2019 | Posted by
During tonight’s NWA Into the Fire PPV, the promotion announced that the next time they will have a PPV will be on January 24, 2020. At that currently unnamed event, the NWA Television title will return. 411 is currently presenting live coverage of Into the Fire, which you can find here.
BREAKING on #IntoTheFire
The NWA TV Title returns.
January 24 on PPV via @FiteTV https://t.co/ZPTySE5pZ0 pic.twitter.com/ryKZtIfpg4
— NWA (@nwa) December 15, 2019
