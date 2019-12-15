wrestling / News

NWA Announces Return of TV Title, PPV For January

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA

During tonight’s NWA Into the Fire PPV, the promotion announced that the next time they will have a PPV will be on January 24, 2020. At that currently unnamed event, the NWA Television title will return. 411 is currently presenting live coverage of Into the Fire, which you can find here.

