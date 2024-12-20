NWA Announces TV Tapings In Tampa, Happening In February

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced TV tapings for NWA Powerrr, which happen on February 2 in Tampa, Florida.

‘NWA Powerrr’ Tapings Return to Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios Feb. 2, 2025

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to Florida!

On Feb. 2, 2025, fans can experience hard-hitting pro wrestling action live in an intimate television studio environment. The National Wrestling Alliance films an all-new season of NWA Powerrr at Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios.

“There’s nothing like witnessing the National Wrestling Alliance in person,” says NWA Chief Operations Officer Joe Galli.

Over the last year, Tampa, FL, has become the home of NWA’s legendary studio wrestling. With seats literally feet from the ring during these live television tapings, Galli points out spectators virtually become part of the broadcast product.

“The WEDU PBS Studios place audiences ringside, and matches frequently spill out at their feet!” Galli says. “NWA Powerrr tapings bring fans so close to the action, it’s unlike anything even lifelong wrestling lovers have experienced before!”

Buy Tickets to NWA’s Return to Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios On Feb. 2, 2025

All the National Wrestling Alliance champions and favorites are scheduled to appear. NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer, Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige and World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch are slated for Tampa. Also expected are Natalia Markova, EC3, The Southern Six and “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves and many more.

“Pro wrestling is guaranteed fun for the whole family,” Galli states. “We hope to see fans of all ages on Feb. 2, when the National Wrestling Alliance returns to Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios!”

Multiple episodes of weekly flagship NWA Powerrr will be filmed for future broadcast. For your ringside seat to see history in the making, and wrestling as it’s meant to be, buy tickets now.