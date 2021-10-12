wrestling / News
NWA Confirms New Matchups for By Any Means Necessary, Tim Storm Set for Action
– NWA has confirmed some new matchups for the upcoming pay-per-view event, By Any Means Necessary. The NWA card is set for October 24. First up, former NWA World champion Tim Storm is scheduled to wrestle at the event. Also, Pope Elijah Burke will face Colby Corino. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Steel Cage Match: Jax Dane vs. Crimson
* The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn
* Tim Storm in action vs. TBA
* Da Pope vs. Colby Corino
The event will be held in Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
As confirmed on the #NWAPowerrr post show, TIM STORM is coming to #ByAnyMeansNecessary & he’s ready to fight! But who will he face⁉️🔥@RealTimStorm pic.twitter.com/yNP3bVEpl2
— NWA (@nwa) October 7, 2021
Last week on the #NWAPowerrr Post Show we announced a massive Prize Fight! 🔥@DaBlackPope vs @ColbyCorino on Oct. 24th in Oak Grove, KY‼️
You don't wanna miss this, and you don't have to! https://t.co/ysOo4Lkbs9 has tickets for you!
Tune in tonight for more announcements‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y3p5yySXfS
— NWA (@nwa) October 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley and Britt Baker Go Back and Forth on Twitter after Foley Calls Thunder Rosa a ‘Hardcore Legend’
- Possible Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Spoiler For WWE Crown Jewel
- Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Enter At All In With Impact Knockouts Title
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family