NWA Confirms New Matchups for By Any Means Necessary, Tim Storm Set for Action

– NWA has confirmed some new matchups for the upcoming pay-per-view event, By Any Means Necessary. The NWA card is set for October 24. First up, former NWA World champion Tim Storm is scheduled to wrestle at the event. Also, Pope Elijah Burke will face Colby Corino. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Steel Cage Match: Jax Dane vs. Crimson

* The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

* Tim Storm in action vs. TBA

* Da Pope vs. Colby Corino

The event will be held in Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

