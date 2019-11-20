NWA Cuts Ties With Jim Cornette After Controversial Remark, Cornette Responds To News

Last night, the NWA pulled an episode of Powerrr after a comment from Jim Cornette that many found offensive. The episode was later re-added to Youtube with Cornette’s line muted. He said: “Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!”

Now, the NWA has sent out an announcement that they have cut ties with Jim Cornette and he will no longer be a commentator for the company. It reads:

Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance.

To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we’ve established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward.

We sincerely regret our failure in this regard.

Meanwhile, Cornette posted a message to Twitter and it doesn’t seem apologetic, if you were wanting that.

He wrote: “Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately? This coming Friday’s Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity.”