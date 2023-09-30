NWA Hall of Famer Joyce Grable Passes Away

Women’s wrestling legend Joyce Grable has passed away. PWInsider reports that Grable, who entered hospice care earlier this week, passed away at the age of 70.

Grable, real name Betty Wade-Murphy, is a former six-time NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Wendi Richter and Vicki Williams, as well as a holder of the NWA United States Women’s Championship and the NWA Texas Women’s Championship. She wrestled from 1971 until her retirement in 1991, during which time she worked largely for NWA territories. She was also part of a 10-woman battle royal at AWA WrestleRock 86 among other matches for the company. She has been inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Grable.