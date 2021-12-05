NWA News: Reason for Small Crowd at Hard Times 2, Roles for Raven & Madusa, More Backstage Notes

– PWInsider reports that the reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 PPV had such a small crowd was because they found out on November 30th that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show since GBS Studios in Atlanta, GA takes government funding and thus was obligated to follow more restrictive standards. The promotion had to refund many fans who had tickets and they had Kyle Davis personally apologize to those fans and sent them this statement from NWA President Billy Corgan:

‘To say the ongoing pandemic has been a challenge in running live events is an understatement, as it has for anyone who has been adversely affected by what remains this ongoing health and safety crisis. And though this latest setback will not deter us from going ‘on with the show’, we appreciate your understanding today so as to not have to turn anyone away at the door; as this is certainly a circumstance beyond our control.’

* PWInsider reports that Raven has started with the promotion as a color commentator for their new weekly TV series, NWA USA.

* PWInsider reports that George South, Jay Bradley and Wrestling Ball Legursky all worked the TV taping, with Bradley and Legursky expected to be linked together on screen.

* PWInsider reports that there are plans to reunite the old Nick Aldis – Douglas Williams British Invasion team on NWA TV.

* PWInsider reports that Madusa will have an on camera role with the NWA soon.