NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, NWA World Women’s Championship, & More

The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews

*Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade) defeated Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp)

*Hardcore Team War: Anthony Mayweather, JTG & Pope defeated Jax Dane, Alex Taylor & Mercurio

*NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana

*Voodoo Queen Casket Bout: Max The Impaler (w/ Father James Mitchell) defeated Natalia Markova

*MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards defeated Colby Corino

*Mask vs. Mask Bout: Question Mark #2 (w/ Kratos) defeated Question Mark #1 (w/ Aron Stevens)

*NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (w/ Ricky Morton) defeated Homicide

*“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason defeated Odinson

*NWA United States Tag Team Championships: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) defeated The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce) (w/ Rolando Freeman)

*NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) defeated Dak Draper

*NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated Missa Kate & Madi

*EC3 defeated Thom Latimer

*NWA World Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (w/Damian 666) defeated Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)

*NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Chelsea Green & KiLynn King

*NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch & Matt Cardona