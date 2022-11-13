wrestling / News
NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, NWA World Women’s Championship, & More
The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews
*Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade) defeated Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp)
*Hardcore Team War: Anthony Mayweather, JTG & Pope defeated Jax Dane, Alex Taylor & Mercurio
*NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana
*Voodoo Queen Casket Bout: Max The Impaler (w/ Father James Mitchell) defeated Natalia Markova
*MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards defeated Colby Corino
*Mask vs. Mask Bout: Question Mark #2 (w/ Kratos) defeated Question Mark #1 (w/ Aron Stevens)
*NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (w/ Ricky Morton) defeated Homicide
*“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason defeated Odinson
*NWA United States Tag Team Championships: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) defeated The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce) (w/ Rolando Freeman)
*NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) defeated Dak Draper
*NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated Missa Kate & Madi
*EC3 defeated Thom Latimer
*NWA World Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (w/Damian 666) defeated Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)
*NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Chelsea Green & KiLynn King
*NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch & Matt Cardona
Your new host of #TheFamilyBusiness is your NEW @nwa World Junior Heavyweight Champion! Congrats @RealKerryMorton! #NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/1Ibj16BPnL
— AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) November 13, 2022
So excited to see @_theyaremax_ tonight at #NWAHardtimes they were amazing!! @nwa @WildKatSports pic.twitter.com/WN4gFohd2O
— Mac McCann (@9thwdtbone) November 13, 2022
It's @KiLynnKing !!!! #NWAHardtimes pic.twitter.com/d3puwUAS7x
— sue (@sue36) November 13, 2022