NWA Reportedly Holding 2024 Crockett Cup Tournament in Texas

– According to a report by PWInsider, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will hold the 2024 Crockett Cup Tournament on May 18. The event will be held in the state of Texas for the first first time in NWA history.

The show is reportedly scheduled for The OC Theater in Forney, Texas in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. NWA is expected to make an official announcement on the Crockett Cup tomorrow. Tickets for the event will also go on sale tomorrow at NWALiveEvents.com.

Additionally, PWInsider noted in a separate report that the event will now be a pay-per-view this year, but instead, it will be incorporated into NWA’s weekly programming on The CW TV App. Here are the teams expected to compete:

* NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma

* The Southern Six

* Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch

* The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky)

* The Immortals (Kratos, and Odinson)

* Tim Storm and Jax Dane

* The Country Gentlemen (AJ and KC Cazana)

* Daisy Kill and Talos