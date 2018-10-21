Quantcast

 

NWA News: Blue Demon Jr. to Challenge For NWA World Championship, Jim Ross Comments on NWA 70 Technical Issues

October 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 70th Anniversary Show

– Blue Demon Jr. will compete for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico. Demon laid out the challenge on tonight’s NWA 70 show, setting down a challenge for the winner of tonight’s main event to face him in Mexico. Nick Aldis proved victorious, defeating Cody in a Two of Three Falls match to reclaim the title.

– Jim Ross commented on the technical issues that marred the 70th Anniversary show. The show had several streaming issues on FITE TV, prompting Ross to post:

