– PWInsider reports that tickets are now sold out for NWA Nuff Said scheduled for February 12. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and will feature NWA Worlds Heavyweight CHampion Tyrus facing Matt Cardona.

Tickets are still available for the NWA TV taping scheduled for the following day on February 13 at WEDU PBS Studios.

– Billy Corgan spoke to wrestling legend Austin Idol in a new episode of NWA Presents:

– The NWA has issued the following announcement on offering tickets to healthcare workers and patients for the upcoming live episode of NWA Powerrr: