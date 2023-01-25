wrestling / News
NWA News: Nuff Said PPV Tickets Sell Out, Billy Corgan Chats With Austin Idol, Tickets Offered to Healthcare Workers & Patients
– PWInsider reports that tickets are now sold out for NWA Nuff Said scheduled for February 12. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and will feature NWA Worlds Heavyweight CHampion Tyrus facing Matt Cardona.
Tickets are still available for the NWA TV taping scheduled for the following day on February 13 at WEDU PBS Studios.
– Billy Corgan spoke to wrestling legend Austin Idol in a new episode of NWA Presents:
– The NWA has issued the following announcement on offering tickets to healthcare workers and patients for the upcoming live episode of NWA Powerrr:
The National Wrestling Alliance partners with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, offering tickets to healthcare workers, patients for LIVE NWA Powerrr
KNOXVILLE — On January 31st, The National Wrestling Alliance will continue to honor the history of its storied 74 years existence by returning to the Knoxville Convention Center for our first ever LIVE NWA Powerrr Event.
As part of NWA Outreach, our ongoing efforts to help the communities we travel to, the NWA is proud to announce we have partnered with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers, patients and their families.
In addition, on the morning of January 31, a group of NWA stars will visit patients at the hospital who are unable to attend the events.
“East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is excited to once again host the National Wrestling Alliance for a visit on January 31st. Our young patients truly light up to see them, ask questions and sometimes even wear the championship belt. It brings both smiles and comfort during a difficult time. We are grateful for their support” said Cheryl Allmon, Director of Volunteer Services and Programs for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
“I’m so glad we are able to make another visit to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. We know these children are going through a very difficult time in their lives, along with the healthcare workers helping them heal, so I’m happy to offer some fun and entertainment,” said William Patrick Corgan, the President and CEO of the National Wrestling Alliance.
For members of the media, Interviews with the wrestlers following the visit can be arranged.
Tickets are on sale for both events now NWATix.com. NWA Powerrr will air for free on the NWA YouTube Channel. Taped episodes of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA will be filmed immediately after the live broadcast.
All information can be found at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.
