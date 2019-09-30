wrestling / News
NWA Power To Debut On October 8 On Youtube and Facebook
The National Wrestling Alliance has officially announced that a new TV series called NWA Power will debut next Tuesday, October 8 at 6:05 PM ET on Youtube and Facebook. It will also be available on FITE on Saturday nights. The NWA also announced that they will return to PPV on December 14 with an event in Atlanta.
The announcement reads: “As unveiled today by NWA President Billy Corgan at the Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta…. this return to its roots for the National Wrestling Alliance with studio wrestling is being made widely available for all great wrestling fans at the same time around the world. You can watch this show with no restrictions, no paywalls. Watch with other NWA fans during the live premiere every Tuesday at 6:05pm Eastern.
BREAKING
NWA POWER debuts on 10/8/19 at 6:05pm ET for free and worldwide at the same time.
Full details – https://t.co/9NSBknuqaX pic.twitter.com/1tNRfXdOM3
— NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2019
