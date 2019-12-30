NWA Powerrr Pushed Out to New Year’s Day This Week

– This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr will release a day later, arriving on New Year’s Day. The NWA announced on Twitter on Monday that instead of airing tomorrow, the episode will air on Wednesday:

#NWAPowerrr UPDATE!

Episode 12 will air on WEDNESDAY (1/1/20) at 1pm ET instead of Tuesday this week ONLY!

The show features Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis in a TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match.

— NWA (@nwa) December 30, 2019