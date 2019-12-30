wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Pushed Out to New Year’s Day This Week
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr will release a day later, arriving on New Year’s Day. The NWA announced on Twitter on Monday that instead of airing tomorrow, the episode will air on Wednesday:
#NWAPowerrr UPDATE!
Episode 12 will air on WEDNESDAY (1/1/20) at 1pm ET instead of Tuesday this week ONLY!
The show features Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis in a TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match.
— NWA (@nwa) December 30, 2019
