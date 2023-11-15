wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 11.14.23: World Title Match, More
The Worlds Heavyweight Championship was on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the full results and video below from the show, per Fightful:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Mo Jobari
* Tiffany Nieves cuts a promo talking about coming to the NWA and says she’s one of a kind. She will compete against Ruthie Jay on November 28th.
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered def. The King Bees
* Aaron Stevens and Blunt Force Trauma are interviewed backstage and Stevens challenges CJ to a match with the loser forced to wear a turkey suit, which he says he will be grappling for so he doesn’t hit a woman.
* Billy Corgan hosts “Who Wants To Be A Spectacular.” Mercurio wants to be a Spectacular so he can get more ladies. He gets scores of 2, 6, and 6 from the judges. Paul Burchill wants to be hired for being Paul Burchill and gets scores of 3, 9, and 10.
* Submission Match: Blake Troop def. Koa Laxamana
* Kylie Paige cut a promo on Big Mama
* More “Who Wants to Be a Spectacular” and Tyler Midas is there, followed by KC Roxx. The decision will be revealed next week.
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: EC3 def. Talos. Jax Dane came to the ring to prevent Daisy Kill from interfering and costing EC3 the match.
