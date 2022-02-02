wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 2.1.22: Trevor Murdoch Defends NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
NWA held another episode of Powerrr last night on FITE, which featured Trevor Murdoch defending the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Murdoch & Knox hyped their match.
* The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dango & JTG) def. The Ill Begotten (Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman)
* Kiera Hogan spoke about losing to Mickie James.
* Christopher Silvio, Esq said Jax Dane has a restraining order against Anthony Mayweather.
* No DQ: Cyon def. Sal Rinauro
* A special ‘Team War’ tournament is announced. There will be six-man teams and whoever wins gets $30,000.
* Natalia Markova, Jennacide, Paola Blaze and Tarryn Terrell all spoke. Jennacide accepted Markova’s challenge
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) def. Mike Knox. Matt Cardona and Knox attacked Murdoch after the match was over.
