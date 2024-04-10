wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 4.9.24: Joe Alonzo Wins NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship
April 10, 2024 | Posted by
The National Wrestling Alliance presented a new episode of NWA Powerrr last night on the CW App, with a title change taking place. Here are results, via Fightful:
* A video played looking at the feud between Pretty Empowered and the King Bees.
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Joe Alonzo def. Colby Corino (c)
* La Rosa Negra & Ruthie Jay def. Tiffany Nieves & Reka Tehaka
* Spencer Slade def. “Magic” Jake Dumas
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Title Pretty Rules 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match: The King Bees (Charity King & Danni Bee) (c) (2) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige) (1)
