NWA Powerrr Results: Chris Adonis Gives Up National Title, New World Title #1 Contender

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Chris Adonis give up the NWA National Title and a new #1 contender to the NWA World Title crowned. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Da Pope is on commentary as Tim Storm is on assignment.

* There is tension between Kratos and Aron Stevens.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Kratos & Aron Stevens (c) def. The War Kings (Jax Dane & Crimson)

* Nick Aldis def. Mims

* Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille goes to a time limit draw.

Two of the most talented women on #NWAPowerrr but who will come out on top as the #1 Contender for the Women's World Championship heading into #WhenOurShadowsFall? pic.twitter.com/YU7GwwKtYP — NWA (@nwa) May 25, 2021

* Chris Adonis gives up the NWA National Title to enter the battle royal.

* #1 Contender Battle Royal For NWA World Heavyweight Title: Trevor Murdoch wins the battle royale.

Fourteen men are in the #NWA ring, but only one will remain after the #NWAPowerrr Battle Royale as the #1 Contender for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/xb4HGMimRt — NWA (@nwa) May 25, 2021

– Aldis tries to attack Murdoch, but Murdoch gets the better of him.

– An emotional Murdoch cuts a promo.