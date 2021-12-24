NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special Is Now Online

NWA is airing a holiday special version of PowerrrSurge, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

”Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the National Wrestling Alliance! In celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, we’re going to be sharing our PowerrrSurge Holiday Special for FREE on YouTube this Thursday! Joe Galli throws a Christmas party for his fellow broadcast colleagues, Captain YUMA battles Fable Jake, Jay Bradley of the Fixers is in action, and Rush Freeman faces Jaden Roller in a number one contender’s match for Tyrus’ NWA World Television Title!”