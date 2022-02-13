NWA PowerrrTrip Spoilers: Major Titles Change Hands, More

NWA held their PowerrrTrip taping last night with some major new champions being crowned, and the spoilers are online. The show took place in Oak Grove, Kentucky and will premiere Tuesday as part of NWA Powerrr. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc.

The show saw Anthony Mayweather capture the NWA National Championship from Chris Adones, as well as Matt Cardona winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Trevor Murdoch. The win marks Cardona’s first in the NWA and ends Murdoch’s reign at 167 days, having won it from Nick Aldis at NWA 73 in August of last year.

* Chelsea Green defeated Kenzie Paige

* Jax Dane defeated Eric Jackson

* Crockett Cup Match: The Fixers defeated OGK

* 2 Out of 3 Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Rhett Titus

* Mike Knox defeated The Pope

* Idolmania Sports Management defeated Cyon & ILL Begotten

* NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis

* Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer in an ‘I Quit’ match. Kamille threw in the towel for Latimer.

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Taryn Terrell

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch. Nick Aldis came out after and said he’s owed a rematch for the title.