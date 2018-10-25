The NWA Releases Corrected Version of The 70th Anniversary PPV on Fite TV

The NWA announced today that a new version of their NWA 70 event from this past weekend has been uploaded to FITE.tv, correcting the audio issues.

We thank everyone who ordered #NWA70 on @FiteTV!

We can confirm that an updated version of the show is now available with the audio issues fixed including the 2 backstage interviews. If you bought original event, you now have this version!#NWA70 – https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX pic.twitter.com/psC526g5Sd

— NWA (@nwa) October 25, 2018