The NWA Releases Corrected Version of The 70th Anniversary PPV on Fite TV

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NWA 70th Anniversary Show

The NWA announced today that a new version of their NWA 70 event from this past weekend has been uploaded to FITE.tv, correcting the audio issues.

article topics :

NWA, NWA 70th Anniversary Show, Larry Csonka

