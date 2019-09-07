wrestling / News
ROH News: NWA Representatives Backstage At ROH Event, Flip Gordon Fired From Villain Enterprises
– PWInsider reports that NWA Vice President Dave Lagana and several NWA talents are backstage at ROH’s event in Chicago. As we reported back in July, NWA and ROH are no longer working together, but ended their relationship on amicable terms. In fact, ROH wrestlers PCO and Brody King are currently the NWA Tag Team Champions, having won the belts at the 2019 Crockett Cup.
– Speaking of Villain Enterprises, the group have released a video in which they reveal that they have fired Flip Gordon from the group because he likes his steak well done. According to Marty Scurll, people were very upset. Even Zack Sabre Jr.
I can’t believe I got fired for that out of all things….
— The Mercenary (@TheFlipGordon) September 7, 2019
