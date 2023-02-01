NWA News: US Tag Team Titles Change Hands on NWA Powerrr Live, NWA Champions Series Winner Crowned

– We have new NWA US Tag Team Champions following the live episode of NWA Powerrr. The Country Gentlemen defeated The Fixers on Tuesday’s live show to capture the titles.

The Fixers won the titles at NWA 74 and held them for 157 days before losing them at the show.

NEW U.S. TAG CHAMPS! So fitting that it was done with a roll-up. Classic tag team wrestling. Congrats to @AjCazana & @AdorableAA pic.twitter.com/8p5A2TIl2M — Wil Martin ⚡️ (@heyitswil) February 1, 2023

– Team Rock N’ Roll won the Champions Series at the show as well. The team (Taya Valkyrie, Madi Wrenkowski, La Rosa Negra, Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton, Chris Adonis, Mims, Dak Draper, and Alex Taylor Willoughby) defeated Team Tyrus (Samantha Starr, Robyn Renegade, Allysin Kay, Carnage, EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, Trevor Murdoch, Rolando Perez, and BLK Jeez) in an elimination match to win title shots for every member on the team.