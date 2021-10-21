NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday. It was announced on Wednesday that The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) will get a shot at Allysin Kay and Marti Belle’s titles on next Wednesday’s show. Kay and Belle made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter, noting that they wanted the shot against The Allure.

“If there’s one thing Allysin and I hate, it’s bullies,” Belle said (per Fightful). “Angelina Love, Mandy Leon, that’s all the two of you are, bullies. You think you’re the biggest and the baddest tag team? Well The Hex just walked in the house.

Kay added, “You’re trying to be the biggest fish in a pond, well the piranhas just got dropped in, baby! We’re putting these championships on the line. We already talked to Mickie, we already talked to Maria, it’s official. You versus us. Hex marks the spot.”