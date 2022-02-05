NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match Set For NWA PowerrrTrip

Trevor Murdoch now knows his opponent for his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title defense at NWA PowerrrTrip. The NWA announced on Friday that Murdoch will face Matt Cardona on the February 12th, with Murdoch’s title on the line.

Cardona has been going back and forth with Murdoch in interviews since he came out and attacked the champion at NWA Hard Times 2 after Murdoch’s successful title defense against Mike Knox. You can see the announcement below: