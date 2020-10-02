wrestling / News
NXT, 205 Live Reportedly Moving to Performance Center Starting With NXT Takeover: 31
October 2, 2020 | Posted by
NXT will be moving venues starting with NXT Takeover: 31 according to a new report. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that WWE is moving its broadcasts from Full Sail University to the WWE Performance Center.
According to the outlet, the move will be for “the foreseeable future” and 205 Live will also be taped from the PC starting next week. WWE of course taped Raw and Smackdown out of the PC for several months leading into WrestleMania and all the way through until August, when they moved to their ThunderDome experience at the Amway Center in Orlan do.
WWE has not yet commented on or announced the move to the PC. NXT Takeover: 31 takes place on Sunday and airs on WWE Network.
