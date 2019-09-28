NXT House Show Results 9.27.19 – Orlando, Florida: Austin Theory in Action

– NXT held a live event last night in Orlando, Florida. Austin Theoryw as in action at the event and wrestled Isaiah Scott. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* Austin Theory defeated Isaiah Scott

* Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeated Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

* Boa and Rocky brawled

* Cezar Bononi defeated Nick Ogarelli

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Ever-Rise

* Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Kassius Ohno

* Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett

* Steve Cutler defeated Fandango, Fabian Aichner and Rinku Singh in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to earn a future NXT Tag Team Titles shot for The Forgotten Sons. The other competitors were also fighting to win a title shot for their tag teams