NXT House Show Results 9.27.19 – Orlando, Florida: Austin Theory in Action
September 28, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT held a live event last night in Orlando, Florida. Austin Theoryw as in action at the event and wrestled Isaiah Scott. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.
* Austin Theory defeated Isaiah Scott
* Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeated Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo
* Boa and Rocky brawled
* Cezar Bononi defeated Nick Ogarelli
* The Forgotten Sons defeated Ever-Rise
* Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez
* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Kassius Ohno
* Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett
* Steve Cutler defeated Fandango, Fabian Aichner and Rinku Singh in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to earn a future NXT Tag Team Titles shot for The Forgotten Sons. The other competitors were also fighting to win a title shot for their tag teams