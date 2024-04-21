NXT Live Results 4.20.24: Roxanne Perez Battles Thea Hail, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday, with Roxanne Perezz taking on Thea Hail and more. You can see the results below for the Orlando, Florida show, per Fightful:

* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Lola Vice def. Emma Diaz

* Dante Chen def. an unnamed talent

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Brinley Reece & Wren Sinclair

* Ridge Holland def. an unnamed talent

* Trick Williams def. Shawn Spears

* Je’Von Evans def. Myles Borne

* Joe Gacy def. Uriah Connors

* Ivar & Tank Ledger def. SCRYPTS & Lucien Price

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Thea Hail