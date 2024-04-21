wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 4.20.24: Roxanne Perez Battles Thea Hail, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday, with Roxanne Perezz taking on Thea Hail and more. You can see the results below for the Orlando, Florida show, per Fightful:
* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Lola Vice def. Emma Diaz
* Dante Chen def. an unnamed talent
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Brinley Reece & Wren Sinclair
* Ridge Holland def. an unnamed talent
* Trick Williams def. Shawn Spears
* Je’Von Evans def. Myles Borne
* Joe Gacy def. Uriah Connors
* Ivar & Tank Ledger def. SCRYPTS & Lucien Price
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Thea Hail
#NXTOrlando is amazing pic.twitter.com/BfuYGUd4yL
— Alan Anderson (@yahboy_Alan) April 21, 2024
#NXTOrlando 🔥🔥 Another W for @lolavicewwe ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nvIgdUi0Eh
— Terrance (@TReynolds_91) April 21, 2024
We are happy to live in @roxanne_wwe world 🌎 #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/dsUIoKcuUd
— ℳ𝖺𝗋𝒾 | (Roxy’s Version) (@roxxmnet) April 21, 2024
