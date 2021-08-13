wrestling / News
Former NXT Referee Stephon Smith Issues Statement on WWE Release
Former NXT referee Stephon Smith has issued a statement following his release from WWE. As reported last Friday, Smith was among those NXT cuts made. Smith posted to Twitter to comment on his release, writing:
“I’ve had some time to reflect and I want to say I feel great and I’m in a positive mindset. I’ve doubled down on my time in the gym and I’m 100% ready to continue my path as a referee. I’d like to thank Triple H, Scott Armstrong, and everyone at NXT for being a pleasure to work with and for providing me with skills and opportunities that go beyond refereeing.”
Smith indicated that he’s free and clear as of September 9th.
For closure.
🗓 – September 9th, 2021
Looking forward to working with all of you.
Thanks for sharing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOjN2QwAFp
— Stephon Smith (@StephonSmithWWE) August 12, 2021
