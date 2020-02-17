wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT Takeover: Portland Review, News Roundup on Rumored WrestleMania Matches & More
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 91. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja review NXT Takeover: Portland, & hit a news roundup on rumored WrestleMania matches and much more! The show is approximately 81-minutes long.
* Intro
* News Roundup (Rumored Mania Matches, Nyla Rose Reactions, NJPW, More): 2:45
* NXT Takeover: Portland Review: 34:25
