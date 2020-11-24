WWE News: NXT Takeovers Added to Free Version of Network, Alexa Bliss Interviews Nikki Glaser

– Several NXT Takeovers have been added to the free tier of the WWE Network as of today. WWE has announced that the following shows have been added to the free tier:

* NXT Takeover: Brooklyn I

* NXT Takeover: Portland

* NXT Takeover: Respect

* NXT Takeover: Wargames 2017

* NXT Takeover: Wargames 2018

* NXT Takeover: Wargames 2019

* WWE Rivalries Austin versus McMahon Part 1 & 2

* WCW Wrestler War 1991

* WCW Clash of Champions XXVII

* WCW Monday Nitro, March 26, 2001

* WrestleMania Rewind: Hogan versus Andre The Giant-WrestleMania III

* Wrestlemania Rewind: Austin versus The Rock-WrestleMania XV

* WWE Shop has a mini version of the Undertaker 30 Years Signature Series Championship belt available.

– A new clip from Uncool With Alexa Bliss sees the WWE star interviewing comedienne Nikki Glaser: