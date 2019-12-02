NXT Tops AEW Dynamite in Viewership For Second Week, AEW Wins Ratings Again

– Due to the holiday, it took longer than usual for fans to find out who won the Wednesday Night War between AEW and NXT last week, but the numbers are in and for the second straight week, NXT took the night in viewers, while AEW won the ratings side.

Showbuzzdaily reports AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 663,000 viewers, down 33% and 26% last week’s 0.39 demo rating and 893,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT did a 0.24 demo rating and 810,000 viewers, down 20% and 10% from last week’s 0.30 and 916,000 viewers.

AEW’s demo rating was a series low to date and placed it at #15 among cable originals while NXT finished 19th. NXT has now “won” in viewership for two straight weeks after losing the first eight weeks, while AEW has won every single week in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s an overall look at viewership for AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network viewership:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)