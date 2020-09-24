NXT UK Heritage Cup First Round Matchups Announced, Triple Threat to Determine Wild Card Entrant

– During today’s NXT UK, the drawing for the first-round matchups took place for the Heritage Cup. Pete Dunne was there as a special guest. The tournament is slated to kick off with the first matchups on October 1. Here are the first round matchups:

* Joseph Connors vs. Dave Mastiff

* Wild Card entrant vs. Trent Seven

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. A-Kid

* Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe w/ Pete Dunne as Referee

Additionally, a Triple Threat Match will be held to determine the Wild Card entrant for the final spot in the tournament. The match will be held on next week’s episode of NXT UK on Wednesday, October 1 on the WWE Network.

