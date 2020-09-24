wrestling / News
NXT UK Heritage Cup First Round Matchups Announced, Triple Threat to Determine Wild Card Entrant
– During today’s NXT UK, the drawing for the first-round matchups took place for the Heritage Cup. Pete Dunne was there as a special guest. The tournament is slated to kick off with the first matchups on October 1. Here are the first round matchups:
* Joseph Connors vs. Dave Mastiff
* Wild Card entrant vs. Trent Seven
* Flash Morgan Webster vs. A-Kid
* Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe w/ Pete Dunne as Referee
Additionally, a Triple Threat Match will be held to determine the Wild Card entrant for the final spot in the tournament. The match will be held on next week’s episode of NXT UK on Wednesday, October 1 on the WWE Network.
Also set for next week’s show, Noam Dar will face Alexander Wolfe in a first-round matchup for the tournament. Pete Dunne will serve as the special guest referee.
The #NXTUK HERITAGE CUP kicks off next week!@PeteDunneYxB is BACK…and better than ever! Heal up those fingers soon, @NoamDar…you've got big, bad @AlexanderWolfe in the @NXTUK Heritage Cup! pic.twitter.com/pb3KWPXMtT
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK:
The #NXTUK Hertiage Cup Tournament Begins
⚫️ @TheWWEWolfe vs. @NoamDar w/ @PeteDunneYxB as Special Guest Referee
⚫️ Triple Threat Wild Card Match to determine the final spot in the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament
Wednesday, 3 ET/8 BST on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/6icaIt9cxb
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 24, 2020
#NXTUK #HeritageCup Rules 🗒 pic.twitter.com/5MnfSwgY1t
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 24, 2020
