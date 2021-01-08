wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Tyler Bate On His Motivations, WALTER vs. A-Kid Promo
January 7, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below, which includes highlights from Jinny’s win over Piper Niven and more. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode is here.
– WWE also posted a video of Tyler Bate’s promo in which he opens up about his motivations after his loss to A-Kid:
– Finally, WWE released the promo video for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship defense against A-Kid next week:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Has No Plans for Live Fans in Attendance at Royal Rumble 2021
- Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale React Negatively To Bullet Club Reunion On Dynamite
- Kenny Omega Says Reunited Bullet Club Is ‘Just Getting Started’
- Eric Bischoff On Rumors USA Network Wants More Adult Content From WWE, How Companies Can Attract Older Audience