WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Tyler Bate On His Motivations, WALTER vs. A-Kid Promo

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Jinny Piper Niven

– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below, which includes highlights from Jinny’s win over Piper Niven and more. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode is here.

– WWE also posted a video of Tyler Bate’s promo in which he opens up about his motivations after his loss to A-Kid:

– Finally, WWE released the promo video for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship defense against A-Kid next week:

