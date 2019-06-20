wrestling / News

NXT’s Brennan Williams Gets New Name

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brennan Williams Dio Maddin

– WWE has given a new ring name to NXT star Brennan Williams. Williams posted to Twitter to reveal that his new name is Dio Maddin, as you can see below.

While he has yet to appear on NXT TV, Williams — a former NFL offensive tackle — has worked NXT live events since October of 2016, and has made appearances on UpUpDownDown among other WWE videos.

