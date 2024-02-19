Nyla Rose Wants To Play Krang In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel

Nyla Rose says she wants to play Krang in the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The AEW star posted to Twitter to talk about the 2023 animated film, noting that she wants to play the villainous brain in a sequel.

Rose wrote:

“I wanna play Krang in the @TMNTMovie sequel. I’m like so serious.”

The film released in August and earned positive reviews. It grossed $180.5 million worldwide against a $70 million budget, with a sequel in development and a follow-up TV series titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.