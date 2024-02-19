wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Wants To Play Krang In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel
Nyla Rose says she wants to play Krang in the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The AEW star posted to Twitter to talk about the 2023 animated film, noting that she wants to play the villainous brain in a sequel.
Rose wrote:
“I wanna play Krang in the @TMNTMovie sequel. I’m like so serious.”
The film released in August and earned positive reviews. It grossed $180.5 million worldwide against a $70 million budget, with a sequel in development and a follow-up TV series titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.
I wanna play Krang in the @TMNTMovie sequel. I’m like so serious!!!! https://t.co/8E80n3EL2P
— 🪓NYLA “the rizz” ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) February 18, 2024
