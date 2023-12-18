wrestling / News
Nyla Rose & Serpentico Win Tag Team Titles At Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling Show
Nyla Rose & Serpentico are “accidentally” the Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions after the company Holiday in LA show. Rose posted to Twitter on Sunday night to note that she was “forced” to team with Serpentico and that they won the Tag Team Championships, apparently despite their best efforts.
Rose tweeted a picture from the ring apron during the match of Serpentico trying to make a tag, as you can see below, and a post-match photo of the two had Rose looking less than pleased. Rose wrote:
“Hello @DarkSideOfRing boooooydo I have a story for yall!!!
Not only was I FORCED to tag with @KingSerpentico at @ProPandemonium
…. But we accidentally won the NEW tag team championships
When can we cover this please”
Hello @DarkSideOfRing boooooydo I have a story for yall!!!
Not only was I FORCED to tag with @KingSerpentico at @ProPandemonium
…. But we accidentally won the NEW tag team championships 😑😑😑
When can we cover this please 🙏🏽
— 🪓NYLA “the rizz” ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 18, 2023
WHY WERE YOU TWEETING DURING THE MATCH https://t.co/EzVTqLcuZs
— MR. PENTICO 🇵🇷🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) December 18, 2023
CAN WE COEXIST?!
🙃🫠🤮 pic.twitter.com/DjL5qIS8bC
— MR. PENTICO 🇵🇷🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) December 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses CM Punk’s Drawing Power In WWE Compared To AEW
- CM Punk Says His Return Is About Everyone That ‘Didn’t Forget’ About Him
- Kenny Omega Responds To Fan Accusing Him Of Mocking Brock Lesnar’s Diverticulitis
- Tony Khan Wishes Kenny Omega Well In Recovery, Says No One Knew How Sick He Was