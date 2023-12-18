Nyla Rose & Serpentico Win Tag Team Titles At Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling Show

Nyla Rose & Serpentico are “accidentally” the Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions after the company Holiday in LA show. Rose posted to Twitter on Sunday night to note that she was “forced” to team with Serpentico and that they won the Tag Team Championships, apparently despite their best efforts.

Rose tweeted a picture from the ring apron during the match of Serpentico trying to make a tag, as you can see below, and a post-match photo of the two had Rose looking less than pleased. Rose wrote:

“Hello @DarkSideOfRing boooooydo I have a story for yall!!! Not only was I FORCED to tag with @KingSerpentico at @ProPandemonium …. But we accidentally won the NEW tag team championships When can we cover this please”

When can we cover this please 🙏🏽 — 🪓NYLA “the rizz” ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 18, 2023