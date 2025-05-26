Oba Femi Retains NXT Title Against Myles Borne At Battleground

Oba Femi remains the Ruler of NXT, defeating Myles Borne in a hard-fought match at NXT Battleground. Femi defeated Borne on Sunday’s PPV to retain his title despite a show of toughness by the challenger. Femi got the pinfall win after hitting multiple ultimately picked up the win with the Spiral Tap to retain.

Femi’s NXT Championship reign is at 139 days. He captured the title from Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7th. You can see highlights from the match below: