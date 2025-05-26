wrestling / News
Oba Femi Retains NXT Title Against Myles Borne At Battleground
Oba Femi remains the Ruler of NXT, defeating Myles Borne in a hard-fought match at NXT Battleground. Femi defeated Borne on Sunday’s PPV to retain his title despite a show of toughness by the challenger. Femi got the pinfall win after hitting multiple ultimately picked up the win with the Spiral Tap to retain.
Femi’s NXT Championship reign is at 139 days. He captured the title from Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7th. You can see highlights from the match below:
.@Obaofwwe has an answer for EVERYTHING! 😳 #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/WgWByWKYtN
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
AIR BORNE. @mylesborne_wwe has the champ on the ropes! 🤯#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/OiAti5RiGv
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
.@mylesborne_wwe is just too quick with it! 😲#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/u0CNBYMBea
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
SO CLOSE!@mylesborne_wwe nearly just won the title! 😱#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/kPrpo2t8wA
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
Respect EARNED. 👀@mylesborne_wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ax2GPzLiRY
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
