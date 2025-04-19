– WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi faced two game challenges today in Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 event. However, the two men were not able to overcome Oba Femi in a Triple Threat Match.

Femi retained his title after hitting Je’Von Evans with a Fall From Grace, scoring the pinfall win in the Triple Threat Bout. Femi has now held the title for over three months, winning it 102 days ago at New Year’s Evil in January.

You can view highlights and clips from the NXT Championship Triple Threat bout below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.