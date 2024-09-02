wrestling / News

Odyssey Jones Removed From WWE Roster Page

September 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Odyssey Jones WWE Raw 8-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

Odyssey Jones has been removed from the roster page on WWE’s website weeks after making his main roster debut. Jones teamed with the New Day on August 19 to defeat the Final Testament. He’s not listed on the alumni section, which is where talents go when they leave the company.

Fightful notes that talent in WWE are surprised at his removal. There’s no word on if he’s had any change in his status yet.

