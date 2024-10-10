Oklahoma State Athletic Commission Defers Rule On Intergender Wrestling To Legislature

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission is deferring their rule on intergender wrestling to the state’s legislature. As you may recall, the OSAC brought met over Nyla Rose having a match against Alejandra Leon at the ROH TV tapings in December of 2023, deeming the match “intergender” because Rose is a trans woman. AEW was issued a “warning” over the matter. OKC Fox reports that the OSAC met on Tuesday to discuss potentially changing the rule, the second time they have done so this year. The group ultimately voted to approve asking the legislature to pick up the issue in a hearing.

The report notes that some members said a rule change would violate a recent law that mandates athletes play on a team matching their assigned sex at birth, while others argued that the law didn’t apply to professional wrestling. Commissioner Michael Stopp said that the issue may get too political if OSAC changed the rule on its own, stating, “Even if they are defined by statute as male and female, are we still going to allow them to wrestle together. That’s the question, and it’s going to get lost. The rule will never pass.”

No word on when such a hearing may take place. Rose released a T-Shirt in the wake of the initial warning with proceeds benefiting the Freedom Oklahoma, a 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy group.