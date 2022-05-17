Omos, AJ Francis & Reggie Recreate Friday After Next Scene in Social Media Post

AJ Francis reunited with a couple of his former WWE colleagues in Omos and Reggie to recreate a scene from Friday After Next. You can see the clip below posted by the former Top Dolla in which Francis and Reggie are walking down the street and run into Omos and catch up with him. Omos asks for a hug and Francis throws Reggie over there for the hug, and the two convince Francis to come over for the mauling hug.

The video recreates the similar scene in the Friday film where Craig (Ice Cube) and Day-Day (Mike Epps) run into Damon (Terry Crews), who had just gotten out of jail. Francis captioned the video: