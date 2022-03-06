WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden Results 03.05.22: Roman Reigns Bloodies Brock Lesnar (Pics)

WWE is holding a live event in Madison Square Garden tonight, with rumors that something big has been planned.

It was noted that Sarah Schreiber is the official host of the event. There is a lighting rig above the ring and one cameraman at ringside filming entrances. They are selling special New York themed Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin shirts.

You can find ongoing results below, via PWInsider

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy (c) def. RK-Bro. Otis pinned Riddle with a Vader Bomb. Orton and Riddle hit RKOs after the match.

* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def Damian Priest via DQ. Priest got a huge pop from the hometown crowd even after his recent heel turn. Balor escaped The Reckoning and hit a sling blade before going up top. Priest avoided the Coup de Grace and hit a low blow to get disqualified. After the match, he beat up Balor and hit a Razor’s Edge.

Finn Bálor wins via DQ. I really hope Damian and Finn get a match at mania cause this one was so much fun! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/WUNIbWDGWr — Matt (@SquishySnapple) March 6, 2022

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) def. Big E & Kofi Kingston. Usos pinned Kofi after a 1D. Crowd was very into the New Day.

The Usos retain in a really fun match! Ton of audience participation in this one! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/putudwrH2V — Matt (@SquishySnapple) March 6, 2022

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to retain the title when she pinned Ripley. Belair hit the KOD on Rhea, but Becky knocked her out of the ring and stole the pin.

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins. Reigns locked in a guillotine choke to beat Rollins in around five minutes.

* Intermission

* The Miz hosted MizTV with special guest Kevin Owens. Owens got cheers and the two argued about Logan Paul. Eventually, Owens spoke about what happened to Paul at last year’s Wrestlemania. When Miz asked for a reminder, Owens gave him the stunner and left.

* Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn after a Claymore.

Drew claymores Sami to win! This match was more Sami Vs The Crowd honestly 💀 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/i5w5mocIV7 — Matt (@SquishySnapple) March 6, 2022

* Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Charlotte tapped to Rousey’s armbar.

* Brock Lesnar defeated Austin Theory. Theory was the mystery opponent and lost in quick order to Brock following a series of suplexes and the F5. Prior to the match, Paul Heyman cut a promo about how MSG isn’t the house that Vince McMahon, or Hulk Hogan, or The Rock, etc. built, leading up to Theory’s entrance. Theory noted that he was here for Brock due to what Brock did to him at Elimination Chamber.

After the match, Roman Reigns came down and hit Brock with a Superman Punch, but Brock countered a second Superman Punch attempt into a series of suplexes. The Usos came out but were also hit with suplexes. Paul Heyman tried to hit Brock with a chair which Brock noticed, but while he was distracted, Reigns nailed him with a series of chair shots and busted him open. The Usos then brought the steel steps to the ring, leading to Reigns hitting Brock with a Rock Bottom on the steps. Reigns and the Usos celebrated while standing over Brock to end the show.

Final moments of #WWEMSG that we'll surely see on #WWERaw and #SmackDown this week. Whether it provides a potential reverse spoiler for #WrestleMania is TBD. pic.twitter.com/80ADmWUdnv — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) March 6, 2022