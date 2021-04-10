wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Opening Match & Main Event For WrestleMania 37 Night One
WWE has made the main event and opening matches official for night one of WrestleMania 37. The company announced on Friday that Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley will open the first night, while the main event will be Sasha Banks vs. Drew McIntyre.
You can see the full announcements below:
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
The Era of The All Mighty has begun, but one Superstar is out to transform the intense titleholder’s time into a footnote in his own WWE Title legacy. At WrestleMania, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go head-to-head with fellow force of nature and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the opening match of WrestleMania Night 1.
SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
The Boss. The EST. The SmackDown Women’s Title. One of WrestleMania 37’s marquee bouts has “show stealer” written all over it, as Sasha Banks will put her title on the line against Bianca Belair in the the main event of WrestleMania Night 1.
