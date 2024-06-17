Opera Cup Match Set For MLW Blood & Thunder 2024 Taping

Today, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced an Opera Cup Match for ‘MLW Blood & Thunder’ 2024. Here is the announcement:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Místico vs. Magnus in round 1 of the Opera Cup at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

In a thrilling twist for this year’s Opera Cup, MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico has officially entered the tournament, bringing with him the prestige of his title and an unblemished record in MLW.

He will meet one of his fiercest rivals from CMLL, the rising rudo star, Magnus. This rivalry, ignited recently in CMLL, promises to bring high drama and unparalleled athleticism to the Opera Cup stage.

Magnus has been climbing the ranks in Mexico with impressive battles against the best of the best in lucha.

For Magnus, a victory over Místico would not only send shockwaves through Mexico but also solidify Magnus’s status as one of the country’s top talents. Such a win could potentially set him up for a future title shot at Místico’s MLW World Middleweight Championship, raising the stakes even higher for this Opera Cup bout.

Both competitors are driven by the desire to be the first-ever Mexican to win the Opera Cup, making history in the process.

The Opera Cup itself is a storied tournament with roots dating back to the turn of the 19th/20th century, known for its classic matchups and legendary competitors.

This year’s expanded tournament features 16 participants, including representatives from New Japan and several top luchadores from CMLL, adding another layer of international intrigue and competition.

Místico’s undefeated streak in MLW faces its toughest challenge yet in this year’s expanded field. With an additional round of action, the competition is fiercer than ever, and each match could spell the difference between continuing the quest for the Cup or facing elimination.

The Opera Cup tournament will unfold over the summer, culminating in a grand finale in September. As the anticipation builds, fans can expect a summer filled with top-tier wrestling and unforgettable moments.

Witness the rivalry and high-flying action as Místico and Magnus collide in the Opera Cup’s opening round, promising a lucha libre classic for the ages.

This bout will be part of the beIN SPORTS portion of the July 12 event.

Blood & Thunder live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

3 Stages of Destruction Match

Matt Justice (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Opera Cup Round 1

Mistico vs. Magnus

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets with

•Mistico (pre-order)

Tickets start at $15 at MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

