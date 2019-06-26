Oriental Wrestling Entertainment Launching OWE UK Brand In September

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment has announced that they will launch an OWE UK brand in September which will includes its own champions and a tag division. You can see a photo of one of the UK belts in the announcement post below.

They wrote: “OWE is pleased to announce this September we will be launching OWE United Kingdom and will be crowning OWE UK Champions and Tag Team Champions. ‬This is an open challenge to the world and to the United Kingdom to bring your very best, your elite, to compete against OWE China in the UK as East meets West.”