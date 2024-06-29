wrestling / News

Oro Mensah Set To Challenge For Reality of Wrestling Title

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Oro Mensah 6-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

Reality of Wrestling has announced that WWE NXT’s Oro Mensah will challenge for their top title next month. Mensah will challenge ROW champion Edge Stone on July 13 in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena.

