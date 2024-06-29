Oro Mensah Set To Challenge For Reality of Wrestling Title

Reality of Wrestling has announced that WWE NXT’s Oro Mensah will challenge for their top title next month. Mensah will challenge ROW champion Edge Stone on July 13 in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ For the FIRST TIME EVER the Reality Of Wrestling championship will be defended against a @WWENXT Superstar at #RevolutionRising on Saturday, July 13th in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena — MAIN EVENT —@OroMensah_wwe VS EDGE STONE (c)… pic.twitter.com/NJUUhCGjdg — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 28, 2024