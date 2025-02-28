wrestling / News
Oro Mensah Competes On TNA Impact Against Mike Santana
WWE NXT star Oro Mensah appeared on this week’s episode of TNA Impact to battle Mike Santana. The WWE NXT star took on Santana on Thursday’s show, with Santana picking up the win.
Mensah hasn’t been in action on NXT TV since the October 15th, 2024 episode of the WWE brand.
.@WWENXT's @OroMensah_wwe faces off with @Santana_Proud RIGHT NOW on iMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8U0CP pic.twitter.com/LwOJDQM050
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
ROLLING BUCK 50! @Santana_Proud
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8U0CP pic.twitter.com/T0zgQGQ5VH
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
The Block is SPINNING for @OroMensah_wwe! @Santana_Proud
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8Uysn pic.twitter.com/nnWBZFhFGH
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
