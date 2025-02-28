wrestling / News

Oro Mensah Competes On TNA Impact Against Mike Santana

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Oro Mensah TNA Impact 2-27-25 Image Credit: TNA

WWE NXT star Oro Mensah appeared on this week’s episode of TNA Impact to battle Mike Santana. The WWE NXT star took on Santana on Thursday’s show, with Santana picking up the win.

Mensah hasn’t been in action on NXT TV since the October 15th, 2024 episode of the WWE brand.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Oro Mensah, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading