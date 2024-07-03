Oro Mensah, Ridge Holland Both Forbidden To Go To NXT Heatwave

Oro Mensah and Ridge Holland were separately banned from attending NXT Heatweave on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Robert Stone and Stevie Turner reveal to Mensah that he was going to be back in action tonight, but because of his assaults on Ethan Page he had been banned from attending Heatwave by Ava. Mensah ultimately got the win in his match, defeating Myles Borne due to dissension within the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Separately, Holland was told he would be unable to go to the PPV by Andre Chase after Duke Hudson revealed that Holland cheated to help Chase and Hudson win the #1 contender’s match to the NXT Tag Team Championships. Holland said that he saw Chase U as a family and just wanted to help them out, and while Chase forgave him, he also said he couldn’t come to Heatwave where Hudson and Chase will battle Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

NXT Heatweave airs live this Sunday from Toronto on Peacock and WWE Network.