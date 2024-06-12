wrestling / News
Otis Pays Tribute to His Late Sister
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Otis shared a message on social media, paying tribute to his late sister, who tragically passed away in 2012. You can read the message he shared below.
The Alpha Academy member wrote, “MISS YOU SISSY 😘 Not a Day goes By I don’t think about yee Only Person I know that Had to get new set of speakers 🔊 in her room every month from constantly havin her Heavy Metal BLASTIN’ Babe I LOVE YOU SISSY – Baby Brother Niko”
MISS YOU SISSY 😘
Not a Day goes By I don't think about yee
Only Person I know that Had to get new set of speakers 🔊 in her room every month from constantly havin her Heavy Metal BLASTIN' Babe
I LOVE YOU SISSY
– Baby Brother Niko pic.twitter.com/GEdm675VuO
— OTIS (DOZER) (@otiswwe) June 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall