Otis Pays Tribute to His Late Sister

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Otis shared a message on social media, paying tribute to his late sister, who tragically passed away in 2012. You can read the message he shared below.

The Alpha Academy member wrote, “MISS YOU SISSY 😘 Not a Day goes By I don’t think about yee Only Person I know that Had to get new set of speakers 🔊 in her room every month from constantly havin her Heavy Metal BLASTIN’ Babe I LOVE YOU SISSY – Baby Brother Niko”