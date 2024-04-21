wrestling / News
OTT Sets Three Title Matches For SpankDown Show Next Month
OTT’s latest show is SpankDown, which takes place next month, and three title matches are set for the event. Over the Top Wrestling is set to host the show in Dublin, Ireland on May 12th and the following matches were announced on Sunday:
* OTT Championship Match: Trent Seven vs. Man Like DeReiss
* NLW Championship Match: Renzo Rose vs. Vaughan Vertigo
* OTT Women’s Championship Match: Session Moth Martina vs. Nina Samuels
