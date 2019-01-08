PAC Joins All Elite Wrestling, Faces Off With Adam Page at Rally

– PAC was one of the big names announced at Tuesday’s All Elite Wrestling “Double Or Nothing” rally, and already has his first feud. The former Neville came onto the stage at the rally to interrupt Adam Page’s promo after Page said he plans to become the first-ever All-Elite Wrestling Champion in 2019.

PAC got a nice pop from the crowd and then took the mic to say he’s got bad news for Page: he’s in AEW and already is a champion. He said Page couldn’t lace his boots. The two then faced off before PAC left with the Dragon Gate Open the Dream Gate Title. Page said that if that is meant as a challenge, he accepts.

PAC joins Cody, The Young Bucks, Joey Janela, So Cal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky), Chris Jericho, MJF and the stable OWE as competitors in the men’s division. Meanwhile Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker and Penelope Ford in the women’s division. The promotion’s first show is Double or Nothing, set for May 25th in Las Vegas.

